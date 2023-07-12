An Ikeja domestic violence and sexual offences court has sentenced a driver, Folarin Rauf, 56, to life imprisonment for raping his employer’s five-year-old granddaughter in Lagos.

Abiola Soladoye, the judge, on Monday, convicted Rauf of defilement.

In November 2021, the driver was arraigned on a one-count charge of defilement and pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, the prosecution team called the victim and three other witnesses to testify before the court.

The defence team only presented the defendant as the witness.

The victim had told the court that Rauf raped her on several occasions in the grandfather’s living room and inside a Jeep.

In her ruling, Soladoye said the prosecution was able to prove that the defendant raped the victim, who is a minor.

The judge described the action of the defendant as nasty and devoid of character.

“The prosecution has satisfied the three ingredients and the evidence of the victim corroborated the evidence of the other witnesses.

“The testimony of the victim was well corroborated by the mother and grandfather before it was reported to the authorities.

“The defence in their written address urged the court to discharge the defendant as there was no evidence against him.

“The conduct of the defendant is nasty, devoid of character, reckless and his own way of saying thank you to his employer was to defile his granddaughter.”