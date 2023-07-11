Otti moves to achieve regular salary, pension payments in Abia

From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

As the on-going verification exercise in Abia state civil service progresses, the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti has directed authorities in the state Local Government Service Commission and the Judiciary Service Commission to cooperate with the verification committee to ensure speedy conclusion of the exercise.

This move is to make sure that workers at the Local Government level, teachers and judiciary staff would be paid as their counterparts in other government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDA’s.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this, Monday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Umuahia, hinted that the governor has also directed the Account General of the State to pay the arrears of April, 2023 salary for verified Abia workers this week as well as pay June pension stipends for retirees next week.

According to the governor, as soon as the verification exercise, in both the Local Government system and civil service is completed, workers in the State would be brought to the same page in salary and pension payments in the state.

BusinessHallmark recalls that the immediate-past administration in Abia had bequitted to the present administration a backlog of unpaid salaries and pensions arrears, ranging from ten months to four years. The present administration has , on her part, taken up the challenge to clear the arrears, and step the measure up, by regularizing such payments.

To affirm this position, the Commissioner reiterated an assurance that the Dr. Alex Otti’s administration is committed to fulfilling his campaign promises on payments of salaries and pensions, including defraying all the arrears owed Abia workers, serving and retired.

According to the Commissioner following reports on instances of collapsed buildings, the State Executive Council resolved to enforce the instant law on Building. He declared that, henceforth, all buildings must be approved before erection as government would not hesitate to demolish any structure that do not meet standards.

His words:”Government is committed to ensuring orderliness in the building Industry. The era of building without approval or acquiring approval illegally, was over”.

On the dilapidating nature of school buildings, especially, in the rural communities, the Information-boss announced that the government has earmarked 17 schools for reconstruction; one each from the 17 LGAs of the state. He said work in those schools would commence soon, stressing that such chosen schools would be ready for occupation before the administration clocks 100 days in office.

Another cheering news arising from the state EXCO was that a sporting legend and former Super Eagles’ star, Mr. Kanu Nwankwo has been appointed to supervise the Enyimba Football Club. The appointment is designed to strengthen the team and make it win more laurels for the State. In the same vein, Pastor Dike Nwankwo has also been appointed to head the Abia Orientation Agency to reduce the disconnect between Abians and the government as well as build trust among the people.

It will be recalled that Dr. Otti had , in his comments identified lack of confidence in governance as a major problem of the immediate-past administration of Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration.