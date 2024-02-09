Nation
Gov Otti appoints Okorodudu, Nwabueze, Awosika-Fapetu, others as chair, members of ABSU panel
Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has approved the setting up of a full Visitation Panel for the Abia State University, Uturu, with Prof. Steve Okorodudu, as Chairman.
A statement from Kazie Uko, the governor’s chief press secretary, said on Friday that the panel will be formally inaugurated by the Governor on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia, by 12noon Prompt.
The membership of the Panel, according to the statement, is as follows:
1. Prof. Steve Okorodudu, Chairman
2. Prof. Rose Nwabueze
3. Prof. Mrs. Abiola Awosika-Fapetu
4. Dr. Sonny Ajala, SAN
5. Prof. Ngozi Osarenren
6. Prof. Nnenna Oyidie Okeh
7. Mr. Emmanuel Okpechi, FCA
8. Dr. Confidence Ogbonna
9. Mr. Dodoh Okafor, Secretary