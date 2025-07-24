We remain committed to Adeleke’s government – Osun Assembly

The 25 members of the Osun State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reaffirmed their loyalty to Governor Ademola Adeleke and pledged to remain steadfast with the ruling party in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, made the declaration during a press conference in Osogbo on Wednesday, stressing that the assembly remains united and that no PDP lawmaker is planning to defect.

Egbedun said: “The 25 Honourable Members of the Osun State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the PDP are united, loyal, and fully committed to the government of Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke and to the party that brought us here, which is the PDP.

“There is no division in this House. There is no defection. There is no crisis. The rumours flying around are simply rumours, and we are not in the business of chasing shadows.

“We, the Honourable Members, are men of honour. We are not for sale. We are not moved by noise or pressure. We hold the mandate of our people, and we intend to keep that trust with dignity, loyalty, and a clear conscience.”

The Speaker maintained that the lawmakers are in touch with their constituents and are fully aware of the governor’s performance.

“We come from the grassroots. We see and feel the pulse of the people every day. And let me say it without hesitation – the people of Osun are with this Governor. They have seen what he is doing, they have felt the impact of his leadership, they know he is working, and so do we,” Egbedun stated.

He also reaffirmed the assembly’s confidence in the leadership of the PDP in the state under Hon. Sunday Bisi.

“The PDP is strong, united, and focused. We are proud to stand under that banner,” he added.

Advertisement

Egbedun further expressed the lawmakers’ support for Governor Adeleke’s re-election bid in 2026.

“To be clear, we are not just here to defend what we believe. We are here to declare our full support for the Governor’s second term. In 2026, by the grace of God and the will of the people, we will return him to office to continue the good work he has started,” he said.

The Speaker commended his colleagues for their courage, unity, and unwavering commitment to the people they represent, adding that they have not allowed distractions to derail their focus.