Gov Fubara swears in five new commissioners, two SAs

Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers State Governor, has sworn in five new commissioners and two special advisers.

The newly inaugurated commissioners are Mr. Ilamu Abua, Dr. Roland Obed-Whyte, Mr. Austin Nadozie, Mr. Samuel Eyiba and Dr. Samuel Anya.

Mr. Forgive Amachree and Mr. Achor Nna were sworn in as special advisers.

The governor during the swearing in ceremony, urged the new officers to work towards achieving the objectives of his administration.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to implementing projects that would have direct positive impacts on Rivers people.

“You are joining us to work towards meeting the expectations of Rivers people, irrespective of the distractions,” he said.

The governor urged them to see their appointments as an opportunity to serve the state and not an opportunity to make economic gains.

He further urged the new appointees to add value to the state executive council by contributing ideas that would promote good governance.

“Governance is about the provision of quality and people-oriented services. It is about improving people’s quality of life.

“This administration remains focused and deeply determined to deliver on its responsibility.

“As a government, we are poised to justify the support we are receiving from our people,” he said.

