Gov Alex Otti felicitates Muslims on Eid-el-Kabir

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has sent warm felicitations to Muslims in the State and across the nation on the occasion of this year’s Eid el Kabir celebration.

Governor Otti, who congratulated the Muslim faithfuls for the opportunity to witness yet another Eid el Kabir festival, described the occasion as very significant in Islamic calendar and enjoined believers to emulate the Prophet Ibrahim, who demonstrated complete loyalty and trust in his relationship with Allah.

In a statement, the Governor said the Eid el Kabir celebration is a festival to commemorate the act of sacrifice and selfless service in obedience to the will of Allah, by a man, as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim, who, without questioning, was willing to sacrifice his son as commanded by Allah.

“As the world celebrates this important festival, I enjoin all Muslims across the State to emulate Prophet Ibrahim for his faithful devotion to duty and the will of Allah; who, without questioning, was willing to offer his only son as a sacrifice for the good of all.

“I acknowledge the values of selflessness, kindness, and devotion that are at the heart of Eid el Kabir and pray that this special period will bring us all peace, happiness, and unity.

“On behalf of the Government and good Citizens of our dear State, I wish to extend our warmest greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in the State, and communities around the country. May this celebration be filled with love, joy, and peace.

“I also wish to use this period to call on all residents of Abia State to be their brothers’ keepers as Eid el Kabir promotes peaceful co-existence between Muslims and their neighbours as well as love and understanding among individuals, regardless of their diverse cultures, backgrounds and beliefs.

“As Government, this administration will continue to work hard to create equal opportunities and the necessary conducive environment for our citizens to live and conduct their businesses and other legitimate endeavours. We therefore call for the continued support and cooperation of every resident,” the Governor stated.

