Connect with us

Politics

Alleged N28bn fraud: EFCC confirms arrest of Isa Funtua
Advertisement

Politics

Gov Alex Otti felicitates Muslims on Eid-el-Kabir

Politics

Fathers' Day: Endeavour to look after your children, Gov Otti advises parents

Politics

Court orders Kano govt to pay dethroned emir N10m damages

Politics

Sallah: Exhibit love, tolerance, Oyewumi charges Muslims

Politics

Gov Otti meets with defence chief, Gen. Chris Musa

Politics

Buhari did everything to subjugate the Igbo, Tinubu now doing same - Edwin Clark

Politics

Osun LG Pensioners applaud Adeleke for prompt release of bonds

Politics

I've not received a kobo as salary since I became governor - Soludo

Politics

I fulfilled my promises as gov, Soludo should focus on turning Anambra to Dubai, Taiwan - Obi

Politics

Alleged N28bn fraud: EFCC confirms arrest of Isa Funtua

Published

53 mins ago

on

Alleged N28bn fraud: EFCC confirms arrest of Isa Funtua

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has detained Abubakar Isa Funtua, son of late Isa Funtua who was a Federal Minister in the Second Republic.

Funtua is allegedly awaiting trials over alleged fraud and theft to the tune of N28bn.

Reports had emerged that was arrested by operatives in his Abuja home early Friday, and would likely spend his Sallah holiday in detention.

News continues after this Advertisement

Confirming the detention, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale said: “Yes, it’s confirmed,” adding that Abubakar is being detained at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *