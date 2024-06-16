Alleged N28bn fraud: EFCC confirms arrest of Isa Funtua

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has detained Abubakar Isa Funtua, son of late Isa Funtua who was a Federal Minister in the Second Republic.

Funtua is allegedly awaiting trials over alleged fraud and theft to the tune of N28bn.

Reports had emerged that was arrested by operatives in his Abuja home early Friday, and would likely spend his Sallah holiday in detention.

Confirming the detention, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale said: “Yes, it’s confirmed,” adding that Abubakar is being detained at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

