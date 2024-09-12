Gov Adeleke mourns exit of a titan, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described Late Owa Obokun of Ijesa land, Oba Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran as a teacher, pillar of support and father figure.

This as he expressed his heartfelt condolence on the demise of titan monarch who joined his ancestors on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday.

Governor Adeleke described the late monarch as a man of honour who was deeply committed to the development of Ijesaland and Osun State at large.

He praised Oba Aromolaran for his boldness, candour, elegance, and literary energy, through which he inspired the people during his successful reign as Owa Obokun.

While expressing sadness at the demise of the Kabiyesi, Governor Adeleke acknowledged the late Oba’s unwavering support for his administration, even in challenging times, and appreciated his constant communication on matters of development in Ijesaland and Osun State at large.

“Kabiyesi was a deeply selfless father, who took no prisoners when it came to matters of development and wellbeing of the people. He was a friend of good governance, no matter the colour or race.

“The last time I was with him was the flag off of the dualisation of Brewery – Palace road. I am glad our late erudite scholar witnessed a new phase of development for Ijeshaland”, the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

Governor Adeleke condoled with the people of Ijesaland, the Aromolaran royal family, and the entire traditional institution in Osun State, saying, “We will miss him dearly, but his impact on our lives and the development of Osun State will never be forgotten.”

The late Oba Aromolaran was a great monarch and a respected custodian of our culture and tradition. Kabiyesi was known for his words of wisdom, courage, and selflessness.

“On behalf of the government and people of Osun State, I condole with the industrious people of ijesa, the Owa Obokun traditional Council, the immediate family and all of us, who are definitely affected by the exit of Kabiyesi, Oba Adekunle Aranmolaran”, Governor Adeleke added.

