UniCal Alumi Association honours late Prince Emeka Obasi

The University of Calabar Alumni Association, Lagos Chapter, on Saturday, conferred Posthumous Annual Award on late Prince Emeka Obasi.

Obasi, ace journalist and publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper who passed away on Tuesday March 15, 2022 was a graduate of English from the University of Calabar.

The award, according to the organisers, was for his selfless and tireless service to the association and to humanity in his lifetime.

Dr. (Mrs) Betty Emeka-Obasi, wife of the late publisher, was on hand to receive the award.

