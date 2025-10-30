Gov. Adeleke justifies upgrading of infrastructures in Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Ede, others

Gov. Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has justified his administration’s upgrading of infrastructures at Ile Ife and other major towns of the state on the ground that improved infrastructure fast tracks economic developments.

Governor Adeleke, while speaking at the ancient city of Ile Ife during the inspection of Lagere Flyover bridge and other projects, decried the neglect of Ile Ife and abandonment of several projects by previous administration and individuals, said the cultural capital of Yoruba people deserves the best roads and other infrastructures.

The governor who accused the opposition of deliberately withholding Osun allocation to stop the completion of critical projects by his administration, vowed to push ahead with all the projects, saying Ile Ife infrastrure projects are designed to transform the state into an economic hub and a tourism capital of the South West.

Warning contractors and officials to be up and doing on various ongoing projects, the governor said his administration has broken the jinx of under-development for Ile Ife and other towns in the state, vowing that the opposition’s plot to stop Osun development will not materialise.

”I am elated to see rapid progress already recorded in our unprecedented moves to modernise and upgrade Ile Ife, the cultural capital of Yoruba people.

“Many doubt the need for our ambitious approach to the development of Ile Ife and other ancient towns in Osun State. We told them we must think big, we must aim very high and we must seek and deliver the best of infrastructure and services to our people.

“We decided to make history by breaking from the history of abandoned projects whose funds were diverted into private pockets. We rejected private enrichment at the expense of our people.

“The people of Ile Ife remember the many tales of abandoned projects and diverted funds in this community. Our administration opted for the people’s way; Osun money must serve the Osun people.

“That mantra of state money for state development is manifesting at Ile Ife, Ilesa, Osogbo, Ede, Ila Orangun, Iwo and other parts of the state.

“Today, the Ile Ife flyover with adjacent dualisation is nearing completion. We have shamed those who doubted our sincerity. We have ridiculed those who think the fund is for diversion and self – enrichment as they had done in the past. We break the jinx by launching and realising this upgrading of our cultural capital.

“Some critics with low governance ambition had dared us and declared that Ile Ife needed no flyover bridge. We ask: why did you hate Ile Ife so much? Why do you think so low of our ancestral capital? Why must Ile ife be kept under perpetual state of under- development?

“We rejected the path of those who denied this ancient city of a dualised road since 1999. We fulfil the wishes and aspirations of Ile Ife sons and daughters who rightly affirmed that top notch infrastructure is an engine for economic growth.

“This flyover is strategically located at an economic nerve center of Osun East, connecting Osun West, Ijesahland and Ondo state through Garage Olode. An economic hub is being created through this iconic flyover bridge.

“Aside from the making of an economic hub, our administration is conscious of the tourism potentials and importance of Ile Ife to millions of Yoruba people at home and in the diaspora. In our creative economy agenda, Ile Ife occupies a prime place.

“The cradle of Yoruba nation thus deserves mass infra upgrade to support our vision of a cultural capital drawing multi billion dollar tourism opportunities in the near future.

“Our administration is not only building the flyover and the dualised roads, several internal roads have been reconstructed here at Ile Ife. Our deliveries are visible at Ile-Ife, Modakeke, Ifetedo, Yakooyo, Akinlalu, and Edunabon.

“Completed road projects include Iredunmi–Oke Ijan Road, Oriyangi–St. John’s Road, Manchester–Igboya Road, Olurin–Omi Okun Road, Ife City Benediction Road, London Street–Iremo Road, Agric Road Opa; Akinlalu Junction to Town Junction; Magistrate Court–Itamerin Road; Ogbingbin–Garage Isale; RCM Road Ifetedo; Modakeke’s AP Junction to Alapata Road and Cele Road to Ajape Junction are shining examples of equity in governance, while Moore Babaakodi Road, UNIOSUN Road, and ongoing Edunabon–Tonkere Road among others.

“And to those critics who were asking us to move faster , we call their attention to the fact that we are less than three years old in government. Almost a year of the three years is taken up by deliberate onslaught by the opposition to disrupt Osun development through blocking of funding and destabilisation plots.

“Almost N100 billion of Osun fund is unjustly seized in a bid to stop the completion of Ile Ife flyover, Ilesa township dualisation, Iwo township road dualisation, Ila Orangun township dualisation, reconstruction of Iwo-Osogbo Road and the Lameco flyover bridge among others.

“The opposition have unfortunately chosen to play politics with the urgent need of our people for exit from decades of under-development.

“Our royal fathers and good people of Osun, we will not allow the evil plan of the opposition to come to reality. Our government will complete all ongoing major projects. We will not succumb to dark forces; hell bent on blocking Osun development. On behalf of the Osun people, we will continue to pursue the rule of law to secure our rights within the Federation.

“I urge various contractors handling our various infrastructure projects to be up and doing. I task them to show commitment to delivering on the awarded contracts. I expect those contractors to maintain presence and ensure memorability of the roads while the contract lasts.

“Our administration will not hesitate to terminate any non- performing contracts. Our people expect so much from the administration and we would not allow slack in the implementation process.

“I task the officials of the ministry of Works to strengthen their monitoring of ongoing projects. The public should be regularly updated on the state of each project. Project implementation reports should henceforth be issued on a monthly basis”, the governor said.