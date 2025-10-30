2026 Osun gov poll: APC leaders, youths stage unity rally for Oyebamiji

APC leaders and supporters marching for Oyebamiji during the rally

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and youths across Osun State on Tuesday trooped out in their large numbers to express solidarity for one of the leading aspirant jostling for 2026 governorship race in the party, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as “AMBO” in a rally tagged: “Unity Solidarity Walk”.

The walk, which witnessed massive turnout of party faithful from across Osogbo and neighbouring local governments, was described by party leaders as a clear indication that the APC remains strong, united, and ready to reclaim power in 2026.

Speaking during the rally, the former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state under Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Hon. Adebayo Adeleke, aka Banik, described the event as a remarkable day in the history of APC in Osun State.

According to him, “the unsolicited support for Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji is overwhelming. The people of Osun are saying loud and clear: don’t rob us. This is the man who can send the dancing governor out of Abere”.

Adeleke added that the crowd turnout, even without massive mobilization, showed Oyebamiji’s grassroots acceptance across the state.

“If this crowd came mainly from Osogbo alone, imagine what will happen when we mobilize from all the local governments — the whole city will be locked down. We are ready and prepared for the primaries any day, anytime”.

Hon. Adeleke, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing a stable political atmosphere for APC members nationwide.

“We appreciate President Tinubu for giving us the platform to thrive as politicians and for leading with unprecedented performance.

“This unity walk is to tell Osun people and indeed the entire country that APC remains the party to beat in 2026 and 2027. It is also to show that Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji is the aspirant to look at — a man with the experience, competence, and integrity to lead Osun to greater heights”.

He noted that the rally was also aimed at fostering harmony among members of the APC in Osun and reaffirming the party’s readiness for the 2026 polls.

“When you see an aspirant with this kind of crowd and momentum, you know he is the one to watch.

“Oyebamiji’s track record as two-time commissioner and Managing Director of Osun Investment Company Limited speaks for him”.

In the same vein, former Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, former Interim APC National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande, and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola for their unwavering support for the party since the 2022 governorship election.

“Our leaders have stood by the party, and their support is reflecting in the way APC continues to wax stronger daily.

“We are attracting new members from the opposition because of the credibility and popularity of our aspirant. Oyebamiji is the most competent and acceptable choice to fly our flag in 2026”, Owoeye said.

He described Oyebamiji as the man to beat in the next election, noting that the joy and enthusiasm on the faces of party members during the rally was proof that APC is solidly on ground in Osun.

Also lending his voice, Hon. Kehinde Ayantunji, former Senior Special Assistant to ex-Governor Oyetola, praised the organizational strength of the party and the unity among its members, expressing optimism that APC will reclaim Osun in 2026.

“The energy, the crowd, the enthusiasm — all point to one thing: APC is back and stronger than ever”, Ayantunji said.

The Unity Walk, which began from the Osogbo City Stadium and moved through major streets of the state capital, ended in jubilation as supporters sang solidarity songs in support of Oyebamiji’s governorship ambition.