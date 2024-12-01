Gov Abiodun rewards best graduating student of TASUED

Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State Governor, has rewarded the best graduating student of Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Mr. Abdullateef Adedeji who graduated with a CGPA of 4.91 from the Department of Mathematics, with a sum of N2 million.

Also, oldest PHD holder, who bagged his PHD at the age of 85 years, Dr. Onofowokan Bolaji Titilola was presented with a sum of N2.5 million.

The Governor, who was represented by the deputy governor, Engr. Noimot Salako – Oyedele presented these awards at the 16th Convocation ceremony of the institution as well gave a sum of N500,000 in continuation of the state government’s reward for academic excellence, assuring that his administration would continue to appreciate and reward excellence.

In his message, Governor Abiodun charged the institution to deepen collaborations with research institutions in areas that align with his administration’s focus on mechanized agriculture and agro industrial development.

He noted that TASUED is well positioned to meet the demand for educators and extension officers who would support education initiatives, adding that the institution must not only produce graduates with certificates but also nurture innovators and problem solvers who can navigate the complexity of the modern world.

Commending the institution for its diversification into disciplines like pure arts, sciences and social sciences, the state helmsman stated that their diversification into these fields further underscores the dynamic and responsive approach of the institution towards addressing societal needs.

In his remarks on the leadership of the institution, he affirmed that, “The 100 percent accreditation of the school’s programmes was the reflection of the diligence and dedication of its leadership and staff”.

Governor Abiodun stressed that since his administration declared a state of emergency in the education sector in 2019, it had invested heavily in education, infrastructure, curriculum development and teacher’s training, informing that the effort was already yielding positive results, as students from the state have continuously excelled in national competitions.

While commenting on the digital platform for education revitalisation and revolutionised school administration, Governor Abiodun said that the recent performance of students at the 2024 Junior Engineers Technicians competition was another proud moment for the State,he explained further that the recruitment of over 5,000 Ogun Teach interns had provided employment for young graduates, just as he disclosed that the recently approved 75 percent increase in the allowance of the interns was another step-in empowering educators in the state.

In his lecture titled, ‘From Classroom to Cloud: Leveraging Digital Literacy for National Development’, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani represented by MD/CEO Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju stressed the need to adopt holistic approach to integrating technology in education through investing in infrastructure and facilitating Public Private Partnership (PPP) in order to scale up digital education.

Dr. Tijani while commending the University management for standing firm on the founding ideas that carries forward its innovations, urged the graduands to use the power of technology to innovate, educate and enlighten the public, as well as remember that they are not just recipient of knowledge but custodians of change, because the future of the country lies in their hands.

In his convocation lecture, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwole Banjo noted that Governor Abiodun’s reward to outstanding students during the convocation ceremonies of the institution would continue to inspire and motivate not only the students, but also their parents and guardians adding that the school management had been able to strengthen the university’s financial standing by diversifying the institution’s sources of funding and also instituted policies for sustainable growth.

The Vice-Chancellor also declare that all programmes being run by the institution were fully accredited by the National Universities Commission, revealing that seven new academic programmes designed to meet emerging global demands and local needs were also introduced.

In his contribution, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of TASUED, Prof. Rahmon Bello, encouraged the graduands to pursue their passion, follow their dreams and strive for excellence in everything they do, urging them to go confidently in the direction of their dreams.

Responding on behalf of the graduands ,the Best Graduating Student, Abdullateef Adedej in his remarks appreciated the school authorities and lecturers for impacting knowledge, as well as their unwavering commitment to excellence, urging his fellow graduands to be architects of change, builders of innovation and strive for excellence as they moved on to the next phase of life.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the sum of N250,000 to Mr. Sadiq Olawale for demonstrating a rare act of honesty and integrity by returning a lost phone he discovered on campus.