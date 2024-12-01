Ogun seeks partnerships to boost tourism, culture

Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sesan Fagbuyi has advocated for leveraging the inherent benefits of cultural networking with other states to advance the culture and tourism sector.

He declared that Ogun State would leave no stone unturned in restoring the glory and pride in the art of Adire fabric.

Fagbayi stated this during the opening of the 2024 National Festival for Arts and Culture at the Arts and Craft Village, Abuja, tagged: “Connected Culture”.

He said , “States have the opportunity to cross-fertilise ideas, network with one another to maximise the economic potentials in the arts and culture and thereby boost the Internally Generated Revenue through cultural arts and crafts.

“Our pride in Ogun State is Adire Fabric, which has provided thousands of jobs to our people through its several value chains. So, we will never rest on our oars. We shall continue to do all that is within our power to protect this industry and ensure that it keeps flourishing.”he added.

Fagbayi also applauded the Dapo Abiodun-led administration for supporting cultural activities in the state and ensuring the participation of contingents in the ongoing International Arts and Crafts Arts expo and NAFEST.

Commenting on the impact of NAFEST, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Yusuff Quudus, said NAFEST has brought about meaningful interaction and building of cultural opportunities between states.

In her contribution,Mrs Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, emphasised the transformative power of arts and culture in promoting national unity, social cohesion and economic growth.

Musawa, represented by the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Film and Censors Board, Dr Shuaibu Hussein, explained that the festival’s theme was apt as it reflects a commitment, to promoting arts and culture as a catalyst to economic development.

Advertisement

Hannatu added that the Federal Government was committed to ensuring an enabling environment that supports the growth and development of the creative sector, urging participants to celebrate the diversity, creativity and resilience towards promoting arts and culture for economic diversification.

In his remarks, Mr. Obi Asika, the Director General, the Nigerian Council For Arts and Culture, noted that culture and people were the strongest assets that Nigeria has, adding that it was imperative to empower the people and connect the culture.