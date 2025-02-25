Goods with millions destroyed as night fire razes Ladipo, Owode Onirin markets in Lagos

Connect with us

Two separate fire incidents in the early hours of Tuesday engulfed Ladipo Market in Mushin and Owode Onirin Market along Ikorodu Road, Lagos, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

Witnesses said the fire broke out at Ladipo Market around 1am, destroying several shops and warehouses filled with mechanical tools, vehicle spare parts, motorcycles, and household electrical appliances.

No casualties were, however, recorded in either incident.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, which confirmed the incident, said it successfully curtailed the fire by 6 a.m.

Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that emergency teams from Isolo, Bolade, and Alausa Fire Stations battled the flames at Ladipo Market. Despite challenges in accessing the affected areas, firefighters managed to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjoining properties and businesses.

Meanwhile, another fire erupted at Owode Onirin Market along Ikorodu Road, affecting several shops dealing in metallic materials. Firefighters from the Alausa and Ikorodu Fire Stations responded swiftly, bringing the situation under control by 5 a.m.

Adeseye reassured the public that investigations would determine the cause of both fires once firefighting operations reach the damping-down stage.

“Thankfully, no casualties were recorded in either incident. The causes of the fires will be ascertained as soon as firefighting operations progress to the next stage,” she stated.

Obinna Ezugwu.

