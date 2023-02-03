Gombe NNPP chair defects to APC

Abdullahi Umar, the Gombe State chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Punch quoted a press statement made available by the party’s Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, “Umar (the state chairman of the party), to have announced his defection after meeting Governor Yahaya Inuwa at his residence today (Thursday).”

Meanwhile, the NNPP has taken the main opposition status in the state House of Assembly, as it has taken over from the Peoples Democratic Party which has four in the 24-member house.

The Gombe NNPP, through its governorship candidate, Khamisu Mailantarki, has welcomed thousands of defectors from the APC and the PDP.