Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has appointed Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba as the Mai Tangle despite protestations by the community.

Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“In Exercise of the powers vested in him under the Gombe state Chieftaincy Law, 2020 and based on the recommendation of the Kingmakers of the Tangale Chiefdom, the Gombe state Governor, Alhaji has approved the appointment of Alhaji Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba.

“The Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo who conveyed the Governor’s approval and presented the appointment later to the new Mai Tangle in Poshiya, Billiri, said the the appointment of Malam Danladi Maiyamba was informed by his personal qualities and suitability.

“The presentation ceremony was witnessed by the Chairperson of Billiri Local Government Council, 9 Kingmakers of the Billiri Chiefdom, members of the traditional council and other functionaries.

“Presentation of Staff of Office will be done in due course.”

The governor’s decision comes days after the suspicion that he was intending to name Maiyamba, the only Muslim among the final shortlisted candidates as the new Mai sparked angry protests in Billiri.

The protesters, mostly youths, women and children, had blocked the Gombe-Yola highway.

The protest turned violent Friday evening when the protesters allegedly killed three persons, burnt houses, business premises and several mosques.