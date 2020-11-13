OBINNA EZUGWU

Medical expert and Anambra governorship aspirant, Dr. Godwin Maduka was on Thursday, honoured at this years National Peace Awards held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja for his selfless commitment towards sustaining and promoting peace in Anambra State and Nigeria.

Maduka, a frontline Anambra 2021 guber aspirant, bagged two prestigious awards today, first being Most Friendly Philanthropist of the year presented by the Deputy Governor of Borno State Alh. Umar Kadafur, and second, Peace Man Of the Year 2020, which was presented by a ranking PDP stakeholder Alh Buba Galadima.

Responding as a recipient of these prestigious awards, Dr. Maduka, pledged to continue promoting peace and development in Anambra State and Nigeria.