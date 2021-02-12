OBINNA EZUGWU

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder and Managing Director of Terra Kulture, Nigerian arts and culture centre located in Lagos, will this weekend regale watchers of African Voices ChangeMakers, with vivid accounts of her foray into the theatre. The Cable News Network’s (CNN) magazine programme is sponsored by data grandmasters, Globacom.

Dubbed by the media as “Queen of Nigerian Theatre”, the 52-year-old lawyer, award-winning film and theatre director envisioned a new project and online academy which has the prospect of raising the bar of theatre in Nigeria.

The graduate of the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree holder in International Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science worked with the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights in Switzerland, transitioning to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and the United Nations Development Program.

Austen-Peters also owns a film company, BAP Productions, which has produced various musicals, including ‘Saro The Musical’, ‘Wakaa The Musical’, ‘Moremi The Musical’, ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens and ‘Fela’s Republic and The Kalakuta Queens’.

The mother of two and daughter of legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola, has also produced several films, including 93 Days and Bling Lagosians.

She will be on African Voices ChangeMakers on the DSTV Channel 401 on Sunday at 12.30 a.m. followed by repeats same day at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. with further repeats on Monday at 3.00 a.m. and 5.30 a.m.