Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has explained that the need to give its subscribers more browsing time and a unique online experience necessitated the introduction of the on-going Glo LTE Mifi offer.

The Mifi product, which connects up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, Game Consoles and Smart TVs at the same time, can be used for homes, small businesses or by individuals on the go.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos, said the new offer gives its customers unbeatable value for money and a pleasant browsing experience on the reliable and super fast Glo 4G LTE network.

According to the company, “The offer gives subscribers FREE 30GB data (valid for 30 days) upon purchase of a MiFi. They will also get additional 5GB data every time they purchase a data plan of N5000 and above, throughout the six months duration of the offer”. It added that the 5GB data is also valid for 30 days.

Globacom said that all a subscriber needs to do to enjoy the fantastic offer is to buy a new Glo MiFi from any Gloworld retail outlet or partner store and insert the registered Glo SIM that comes with the MiFi device. The customer will then receive the free 30GB once the device is switched on.

The grandmasters of data explained that subscribers will ONLY be able to enjoy the free 30GB offer ONCE on the MiFi device, and called on Nigerians to make utmost use of the opportunity provided by the package to enjoy the unmatched benefits.