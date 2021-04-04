National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has sent felicitations to Christians in Nigeria on the occasion of Easter celebrations.

In a statement released in Lagos, the company encouraged the Christian faithful to be sober as they celebrate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It said Christ offered himself as propitiation for the sins of the world, adding that His life and messages epitomised love towards mankind and peace to all men.

Globacom said that “It will, therefore, not be in the true spirit of Christianity if we do not exhibit sacrifice, love and peace as espoused by Christ, the reason for the celebration” Globacom said. It added that the current challenges being experienced in the country are an indication of lack of love, selflessness and oneness.

“To the followers of Christ, the true message of Easter proclaims the greatest act of love known to man. God’s infinite love for mankind is symbolized by the sacrifice of his only son for the benefit of the human race, a love that will continue into eternity”. the company added.

Starting with commemoration of the crucifixion of the Lord Jesus Christ on Good Friday which falls this year on April 2, the Easter celebration continues on Easter Sunday, April 4, which is the resurrection day.

The traditional purpose of Lent which comes before the celebration is the preparation of the believer through prayer, penance, repentance of sins, almsgiving, atonement and self-denial, leading to Easter.

Globacom used the opportunity to assure all its subscribers of quality service on the network throughout the holiday period and beyond.