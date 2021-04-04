The Executive Director, Business Development, in First City Monument Bank Limited, Bukola Smith, has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the FSDH Merchant Bank.

This was disclosed in a statement by the bank shared on her LinkedIn page.

The statement said the appointment will take full effect in mid-April, 2021.

She will be replacing Hamda Ambah who will retire from the bank with effect from April 27th, 2021, after 28 years of service to the company, including four years and three months as the Managing Director of the Merchant Bank.

Smith is expected to take on the full responsibility of leading FSDH Merchant Bank to greater heights of global success, building on the impressive work Ambah has done in the last four years and three months as the Managing Director of the Merchant Bank.

Commenting on her appointment, Smith said: “Super excited to announce my appointment as the new MD/CEO of FSDH Merchant Bank from mid-April, 2021. Thus, bringing an end to 14 beautiful and impactful years at FCMB.

“Special thanks go to all my friends and colleagues, who made my time at FCMB an amazing experience. It is a privilege to take over from a Super Mentor, Hamda Ambah who has done a great job in steering the ship over the years.”

Smith holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Lagos, and also holds an MBA from Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

She was appointed Executive Director, Business Development at First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in 2017, and prior to this, she was the Regional Head, Lagos Region of the Bank.

She has occupied several key positions in FCMB as the Group Head Treasury and Financial Institutions; Divisional Head, Investment Banking and Financial Markets; Director Project and Structured Finance; and Divisional Head, Group Internal Audit, since she joined the bank in 2006.

As the Executive Director in charge of Business Development in FCMB, the bank’s Small and Micro business-focused team moved up to the first position in 2019, to emerge as the best SME supporter in the country – according to a KPMG Customer Service Report 2020