Ghanaian footballer who plays in the Turkish Super Lig, Christian Atsu has been found dead in the rubble of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu, 31, had been reported missing following the earthquakes which have claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria since February 6.

Tremor from the earthquake had hit Atsu’s residence and Mustafa Ozat, Hatayspor’s spokesperson, previously said the footballer had been found alive but was injured.

This was refuted by Murat Uzun Memhet, the Ghanaian’s agent, as the search for the former Newcastle United player continued.

But on Saturday morning, Mehmet, the Turkey-licensed football agent, revealed that Atsu had been found dead.

“Christian Atsu found and sadly passed away,” Mehmet wrote on Twitter.

Nana Sechere, another agent of Atsu who had earlier confirmed that the Ghana footballer’s whereabouts were still unknown, also confirmed his death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” he wrote.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”

Atsu played in 258 matches and scored 24 goals.