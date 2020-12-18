OBINNA EZUGWU

Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media, Mallam Garba Shehu, has apologized for falsely claiming that only 10 students of Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State, were kidnapped by bandits on Friday.

Shehu who took to his Twitter handle @GarShehu to address the claim which generated controversy, said communication of the numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know.

“I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara,” he said.

“This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

“Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

“Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great Nation Nigeria forward.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Friday, met with the over 300 kidnapped students who were freed on Thursday night, after five days in captivity.