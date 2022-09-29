'Gangster's Paradise' singer, Coolio has died, aged 59

Artis Leon, popularly known as Coolio, an American rapper, has died, aged 59.

Stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer and Snoop Dogg have been paying tribute to the rapper.

Coolio was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s LA house, his manager Jarez Posey told US media.

He won a Grammy for the 1995 track Gangsta’s Paradise, which led the soundtrack for Dangerous Minds.

The rapper who achieved enormous success in the 90s was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he passed away.

Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, said Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while … the friend kept calling for him, and eventually went in and found Coolio laying on the floor.