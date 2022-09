Aniekwe Francis Chidi, known as Chizzy, a rider in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 show, has won a brand new car.

Chizzy won the Innoson car courtesy of a task on Thursday night.

The task required housemates to spell out the letters “Innoson IVM Connect” by popping and searching through a pool of balloons.

Chizzy, who prior to task had been apprehensive about the task, could be seen smiling as he tested out the new car, which was decorated with balloons.