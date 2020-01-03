Galaxy Backbone MD tasks Nigerians on digital economy

Nigerians have been advised to explore the potentials in digital economy for sustainable development in the country.

The Newly appointed Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone limited, GBB, Professor Muhammad Abubakar gave the advise in Abuja, Nigeria as he assumed office.

“In line with the vision establishing the organization to drive national development through ICT infrastructure and services, Nigerians should not relent in their efforts to becoming drivers of economy digitally,” Abubakar explained.

According to him, “the target is single, to get to where we are supposed to get, so we are all working towards that particular target and that why you are indispensable. The world is operating a knowledge base economy that is supposed to ride on the digital environment. We will continue to work together to achieve the mandate of the institution,” he noted.

The former MD, GBB, Mr. Yusuf Kazaure stated that a lot has been achieved in Information Communications Technology , ICT, development in Nigeria as government agencies have been positioned to attain their set objectives.

He said “I believe in the ability of the new MD base on his track records, he is an achiever. I call on you the staff to give him the support” Kazaure added. (VON)