FULL LIST: Washington Shooting Prompts US to Review Green Cards from 19 ‘Countries of Concern’

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it will conduct a full review of all Green Card holders from 19 countries designated as “of concern” following Wednesday’s shooting targeting National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

The suspected shooter has been identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national who previously served alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan. AfghanEvac, an organisation helping resettled Afghans, said he was granted asylum earlier this year, not permanent residency.

Joseph Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), confirmed on X that he has “directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern.”

The review stems from a June executive order by President Trump that classified 19 countries as “of Identified Concern.” Nationals of 12 countries face full entry bans: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Seven additional countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela – are subject to partial restrictions, allowing certain temporary work visas.

U.S. officials said the action underscores the administration’s focus on national security and immigration vetting in the wake of the Washington attack.