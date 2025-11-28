Connect with us

Business

FULL LIST: Washington Shooting Prompts US to Review Green Cards from 19 ‘Countries of Concern’
Advertisement

Business

Greif Nigeria Plc announces voluntary winding up

Business

Presco debunks media claim on revoked Certificate of Occupancy in Ologbo Estate

Business

SEC mandates operators to comply with ISA 2025

Business

Stock market rises marginally by 0.12% as 33 Stocks rally

Business

Business leaders warn against proposed sugar-sweetened beverage tax, cite job and revenue risks

Business

CBN clamps down on misleading bank adverts, orders immediate withdrawal

Business

Experts demand answers as NNPC’s N17.5tn energy-security bill sparks outrage

Education in Nigeria

“Success is never accidental,” VC tells students as Babcock marks 27th matriculation

Business

South Africa rebukes Trump over G20 ban, calls move punitive, unfounded

Business

FULL LIST: Washington Shooting Prompts US to Review Green Cards from 19 ‘Countries of Concern’

Published

11 seconds ago

on

FULL LIST: Washington Shooting Prompts US to Review Green Cards from 19 ‘Countries of Concern’

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it will conduct a full review of all Green Card holders from 19 countries designated as “of concern” following Wednesday’s shooting targeting National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

The suspected shooter has been identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national who previously served alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan. AfghanEvac, an organisation helping resettled Afghans, said he was granted asylum earlier this year, not permanent residency.

Joseph Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), confirmed on X that he has “directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern.”

The review stems from a June executive order by President Trump that classified 19 countries as “of Identified Concern.” Nationals of 12 countries face full entry bans: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Seven additional countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela – are subject to partial restrictions, allowing certain temporary work visas.

U.S. officials said the action underscores the administration’s focus on national security and immigration vetting in the wake of the Washington attack.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *