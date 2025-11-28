Greif Nigeria Plc announces voluntary winding up

The Nigerian Exchange Group and the investing public have been notified that the voluntary winding up of Greif Nigeria Plc has been completed.

Following the commencement of the liquidation on 31 January 2022, the Liquidator undertook the full realization of the Company’s assets, which consisted primarily of cash balances totalling N542,673,106.46 (Five Hundred and Forty-Two Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Six Naira and Forty-Six Kobo). All known creditors were duly notified through newspaper publications, and all verified liabilities, including tax obligations and liquidation expenses, were fully settled.

The audited liquidation account as at 30 September 2025 reflects the following:

Total Receipts: N542,673,106.46 (Five Hundred and Forty-Two Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Six Naira, and FortySix Kobo).

Payments to creditors and expenses: N142,720,000.00 (One Hundred and Forty-two Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira) (comprising trade and other payables, taxes, and liquidation expenses)

Final Distribution to Shareholders: N399,953,008.00 (Three Hundred and Ninety-Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Three Thousand Naira, representing N9.00 per share.

The Final General Meeting of the Company was duly held on 10 November 2025 at NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, where the Liquidator presented his report and the Final Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2025. Following discussion, the shareholders present unanimously approved the Final Accounts as presented.

Following the approval of the Final Accounts, disbursement of the final distribution is being effected through the Company’s Registrars, All Crowns Registrars Limited. The Registrars commenced disbursement to all entitled shareholders on 24th November 2025.

The minutes of the Final General Meeting and the Final Audited Accounts are being filed with the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”) pursuant to Section 631(3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (“CAMA”). Upon approval, the CAC will issue a Notice of Dissolution, after which the Company will be deemed dissolved three (3) months thereafter, in accordance with Section 631(4) CAMA 2020.

The Liquidator confirms that all legal, financial, and regulatory obligations have been duly complied with, that there are no outstanding liabilities, and that no further matters remain pending in respect of the Company.