Full List: Gov Fubara nominates caretaker chairmen for 23 Rivers LGs
Published

13 hours ago

on

Full List: Gov Fubara nominates caretaker chairmen for 23 Rivers LGs

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has nominated caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.

The governor sent the list to the state House of Assembly led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo, on Tuesday.

The nomination comes amid crisis over the tenure of elected council chairmen whose tenures ended on Monday, but the refused to vacate their offices.

Fubara’s communication to the assembly was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West.

According to the statement, the assembly invited the nominees for screening on Wednesday by 8 am.

The crisis in the state worsened on Tuesday as protesting youths loyal to Fubara dislodged chairmen who refused to leave their offices.

A policeman was killed at the Eberi-Omuma secretariat in Omuma Local Government Area during a clash between supporters of Fubara and those of his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

To prevent further breakdown of law and order, the police announced on Tuesday evening that they had taken over the 23 council secretariats.

The three-year tenure of the expired on Monday but they vowed to remain in office, citing the Local Government Amendment Law 2024 enacted by the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

See the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara below:

1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth

3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs

5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji

11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri

12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip

22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

