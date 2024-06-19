Gov Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen for 23 Rivers LGAs

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Fubara swore in the new caretaker chairmen on Wednesday, hours after the House of Assembly, led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo, screened and approved the nominees sent on Tuesday.

The Governor had forwarded the list to the state House of Assembly and the nominees were invited for screening as early as 8 am on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West.

The nomination came amid a renewed political crisis in the state, as former council chairmen have refused to vacate their offices after their tenure expired.

Here are the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara:

1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth

3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs

5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji

11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri

Advertisement

12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip

22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike

News continues after this Advertisement