Connect with us

Politics

Gov Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen for 23 Rivers LGAs
Advertisement

Politics

Anti party activities: Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih

Politics

Banditry could've been prevented if national anthem wasn't changed in 1978 – Akpabio

Politics

Full List: Gov Fubara nominates caretaker chairmen for 23 Rivers LGs

Politics

Kwankwaso vows to resist state of emergency in Kano

Politics

Economic Hardship: Nigerians not only ones suffering - Tinubu

Politics

Rivers LG crisis: Fubara directs LG admin heads to take over from council chairmen

Politics

New Presidential Jet: Stop adding to your luxury, focus on alleviating sufferings, Obi urges FG

Politics

Abia to build monuments, beautify boundaries with neighbouring states - Otti

Politics

Rivers: Court compounds Wike's woes, as Ijaws rally behind Gov. Fubara

Politics

Gov Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen for 23 Rivers LGAs

Published

10 hours ago

on

Gov Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen for 23 Rivers LGAs

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Fubara swore in the new caretaker chairmen on Wednesday, hours after the House of Assembly, led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo, screened and approved the nominees sent on Tuesday.

The Governor had forwarded the list to the state House of Assembly and the nominees were invited for screening as early as 8 am on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West.

The nomination came amid a renewed political crisis in the state, as former council chairmen have refused to vacate their offices after their tenure expired.

Here are the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara:

1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth

3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs

5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji

11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri

Advertisement

12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip

22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *