OBINNA EZUGWU

Most petrol stations in Enugu are now selling Premiun Motor Spirit otherwise called fuel at N160 per litre, up from yesterday’s pump price of between N150 and N154.

Prior to the hike in price which was announced yesterday, most fuel stations in the state were selling at N150 per litre, based on depot price of N138.62 pegged by Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC)

The new price follows the upward review of pump price contained in a memo by the pricing regulatory agency leaked in Wednesday, which informed marketers that the product will from Thursday be sold at N151.56 per litre.

In Lagos, price per litre at various petrol stations ranged from N159 to N162.