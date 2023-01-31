The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concerns about the continued scarcity of fuel across the country, saying the development could hamper election day logistics.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a consultative meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

Yakubu said the commission would, later on Tuesday, meet with the management Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to look into ways of ameliorating the situation.

“The commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day. The truth is that our arrangements may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.

“For this reason, the commission will this afternoon meet with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to look into ways to ameliorate the situation.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that we will continue to engage every national institution for the success of the 2023 General Election”, said Yakubu.

He said the meeting with the NURTW officials was to put finishing touches to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) signed between the commission and the union on 20th December 2022.

It would also see to conclusion on the modalities for the certification of vehicles by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the light of the emphasis the commission places on the safety of election personnel and materials.

According to him, the issue of logistics has been a perennial problem in election administration in Nigeria.

“That is why for three electoral cycles now, INEC has collaborated with the road transport unions to address the problem.

“For the 2023 general election, the commission has included the Marine Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) for efficient maritime transportation.

“The time has come to stop all excuses and provide effective logistics to ensure hitch-free logistics on election day”, he said.