Fubara swears in new Rivers LG chairmen, says he’s aware of plans to unleash violence

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State governor, on Sunday, swore in the newly elected chairmen of local government areas.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Those sworn in were the 22 chairmen from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and one from the Action Alliance who won Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, Fubara said he’s aware of an ongoing mobilization of 20 persons per polling unit in the state with a view to confront the new council chairmen when they resume work on Monday.

He, however, appealed on them to remain calm and not resort to violence when confronted. He assured them that they would overcome with patience and the right strategy.