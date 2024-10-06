Connect with us

Headlines

Fubara swears in new Rivers LG chairmen, says he's aware of plans to unleash violence
Advertisement

Headlines

APP sweeps Rivers local government elections

Headlines

Pastor Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don't pay tithe won't make heaven

Headlines

Court stops VIO from seizing vehicles, imposing fines on motorists

Headlines

Petrol importation dropped to 20.30bn litres in 2023 - NBS

Headlines

How Late Owa achieved his developmental wishes for Ijesha people - Gov Adeleke

Headlines

CBN sells $20,000 to BDCs at N1,590/$

Headlines

FG raises NYSC members allowance to N77,000

Headlines

FG raises N2.75bn through savings bond

Cover Story Economy Energy Headline Headlines Nation

Our petrol 15% cheaper than one imported by NNPCL - Aliko Dangote

Headlines

Fubara swears in new Rivers LG chairmen, says he’s aware of plans to unleash violence

Published

19 mins ago

on

Fubara swears in new Rivers LG chairmen, says he's aware of plans to unleash violence

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State governor, on Sunday, swore in the newly elected chairmen of local government areas.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Those sworn in were the 22 chairmen from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and one from the Action Alliance who won Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, Fubara said he’s aware of an ongoing mobilization of 20 persons per polling unit in the state with a view to confront the new council chairmen when they resume work on Monday.

He, however, appealed on them to remain calm and not resort to violence when confronted. He assured them that they would overcome with patience and the right strategy.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *