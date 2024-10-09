Connect with us

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa command, has announced that it collected N1.61 trillion in revenue in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

In a statement on Monday, Babatunde Olomu, customs area controller of Apapa command, said the amount represents a significant increase compared to the N1.17 trillion collected as total revenue in 2023.

He attributed the development to diligence and integrity, adding that the command remains committed to engaging stakeholders to further enhance revenue collection and curb smuggling activities.

“Our revenue collection is good, and I know that we can do better with more impressive results in the last quarter of 2024,” Olomu said.

“I want to thank our compliant stakeholders for their cooperation in supporting us to achieve this level of collection.”

The area controller also commended the successful implementation of trade facilitation programmes such as the advance ruling, time release studies, and the authorised economic operator (AEO) initiative, introduced by Bashir Adeniyi, the comptroller-general of customs.

Olomu praised the command’s rigorous examination processes and the use of demand notices, which he said contributed to the increased revenue collection.

He reiterated the NCS’s zero-tolerance stance against smuggling, urging individuals involved in illegal trade to desist.

The area controller said his command would continue to engage with all stakeholders to sustain the rising level of compliance which had resulted in the reduction of smuggling within the area.

He said strict cargo monitoring, profiling of port users, stakeholder sensitisation, in-house training and retraining of customs officers, were factors that contributed to the achievement.

“To reduce smuggling activities is a testament to affirm the compliance we are celebrating, and I can say the best is yet to come,” Olomu said.

“We are not losing guard. Our tempo of vigilance is air-tight, which attests to our capacity to detect smuggling and make seizures.”

Olomu said said alongside trade facilitation, anti-smuggling activities were carried out simultaneously, utilising non-intrusive technology for cargo scanning, with physical inspections conducted when required.

The area controller urged port users to utilise the dispute resolution team to address any uncertainties while reaffirming the command’s readiness to assist stakeholders at all times.

He also thanked other government agencies for their collaboration and pledged to strengthen intelligence-sharing efforts to combat criminal activities.

