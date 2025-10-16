The Rivers State Government has cancelled the N134 billion contract for the reconstruction of the State Secretariat complex, awarded under former Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ikot Ete Ibas (rtd.).

Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration also ordered the contractor to refund the N20 billion mobilisation fee already paid.

The decision was reached at the State Executive Council meeting held in Port Harcourt, where the contract was described as inflated and lacking due process.

The Council also set up a six-man committee chaired by Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu to assess and recommend locations for new Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state to support external examinations.

In addition, the flood control committee led by the deputy governor was directed to take urgent measures to mitigate flooding, while residents were cautioned against blocking drainage channels.