The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, secured a one-year jail term of one Peter Adeleke in an internet fraud suit filed against him.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court 2, Osogbo, Osun State, found Adeleke guilty of a one-count amended charge of impersonation.

The convict was earlier arraigned on October 7, 2019, on a six-count charge, bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related (Offences) Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act; and for impersonation, contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act, 2015. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Midway into his trial, Adeleke switched gear and approached the prosecution for a plea bargain. Upon agreement on the plea bargain, the charge was amended and he was consequently re-arraigned on a one-count amended charge of impersonation to which he pleaded guilty.

Following his guilty plea, the prosecuting counsel, Shamsuddeen Bashir, prayed the court to accept the terms of the plea bargain and convict him accordingly.

The presiding judge consequently found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to one-year imprisonment.

The judge also made a consequential order for the convict to restitute his victim the sum of $USD450 (Four Hundred and Fifty United States of American Dollars), through the EFCC and to forfeit his iPhone 6 handset to the Federal Government of Nigeria.