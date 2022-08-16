Four teenagers celebrating success in WAEC die at Lagos beach

Four teenagers celebrating their success in the recently released West African Examination Council (WAEC) results, on Tuesday drowned at Elegushi Beach in Lagos State.

The management of the beach confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement on behalf of the management of the beach, Ayuba Elegushi described the incident as “unfortunate”, adding that it occurred on Tuesday.

According to him, the incident occurred at an unmanned section of the beach area, which was not opened to the public.

Elegushi added that the matter has been reported at the Ilasan police station, while efforts are on to find the bodies of the teenagers.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State police spokesman also confirmed the incident in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I’ve talked about drowning in relation to water travel and swimming pool. Still, parents/guardians, have a heart-to-heart talk with your teenagers to avoid losing them. Four teenagers drowned at a Lagos beach today, after collecting their exam results in school🙁. Take heed!,” he tweeted.