The remains of the erstwhile secretary of Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) Osun state chapter, Elder Gabriel Adedire Adesoji were laid to rest in Osogbo, the state capital over the weekend.

The program that began with lying in state at the premises of state Secretariat of the union in Osogbo on Friday had in attendance the who is who in the Pensioners union across the country.

Speaking at the event, the state secretary of the union, Comrade Dele Aina said the event was organised to honor the departed hero who have served the union meritoriously for 23 years.

According to him, it’s incumbent on the union to honor a departed soul like Elder Adesoji who was the second administrative secretary of the union in the state for his service to sustained the future of the union not in Osun state but the Southwest zone and Nigeria at large.

Giving his tribute, the state chairman of the union, Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu, said the work done by late Elder Adesoji cannot be forgotten.

He said the departed soul was able to organize and monitor a rotational system of electoral process in the state chapter of the union, adding that he equally played a prominent role in building a befitting state Secretariat for the pensioners in the state.

Salawu said late Elder Adesoji was instrumental to the efficiency of the centralised payment of check-off dues and collection of rebates of the pensioners in the state.

The NUP chairman noted that the vacuum created by the demise of Pa. Adesoji would be difficult to fill as his legacies would be forever be remembered for his indelible landmark.

Also speaking on behalf of Southwest zone of the pensioners, Elder Kumapayi noted that the impact of late Adesoji would be greatly felt at the Southwestern zone as he was one of the founding fathers of the union in the zone.

Others that paid tributes are the Nigerian Labour Congress, Osun state chapter represented by Comrade, B.A Oyebade, Olorunda; Pay point of NUP, represented by Mrs Grace Dare and Women’s wing of the state NUP which was represented by Evangelist D. Adebisi.

They all attested to the good deed of the departed former NUP secretary in the state.

The burial program was rounded up with thanksgiving service at C.A.C prayer Embassy District headquarters, Ayekale Osogbo and entertainment of guest at Osogbo city stadium.