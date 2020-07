OBINNA EZUGWU

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has rejoined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dogara who became speaker of the House in the 8th Assembly under the APC, later defected to the PDP.

The Chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this to State House correspondents after leading Dogara to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Buni said Dogara is “now a member of the APC.”