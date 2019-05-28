Forbes: Nigeria under Buhari has become Africa’s money-losing machine

Renowned US-based business magazine, Forbes, has delivered a scatting analysis of the President Muhammadu Buhari government, noting that Nigeria has become the content’s money-losing machine under the administration.

In an article published in the Africa section of the magazine, Forbes wrote that anyone who wants to lose money in Africa’s biggest market should put it in Nigeria.

Nigeria has Become Africa’s Money-Losing Machine

Want to lose money in one of Africa’s biggest markets? Put it to work in Nigeria.

Despite sitting on nearly 40 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and over $48 billion worth of investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector, Africa’s largest economy is mired in problems with big corporate investors as president Muhammadu Buhari readies his second-term after a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 29.

Nigeria’s stock index is down 0.4% year-to-date while emerging markets are up 2.3% and the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 is up 10.2%.

As one of the better known, investable African equity markets, anyone who tried their luck with the Global X Nigeria (NGE) exchange-traded fund is down 27.7% over the last 12 months. In five years, the Nigeria ETF has blown up, now down over 74.5%. Frontier and emerging indexes are better than Nigeria. It’s also worse than South Africa, Africa’s largest stock market, and Egypt, Africa’s second largest.

In terms of foreign direct investment, back in 2013 inflows totaled $5.6 billion, most of it in the telecom and energy sectors. Last year, Nigeria’s FDI flattened to $2 billion. Equity investment between 2013 and 2018 has fallen from around $2.9 billion in 2013 to just $139 million in 2018. In the last quarter of 2018, there was the first net pullout of equity capital since records began under the current accounting methodology in 2008, according to data compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy in terms of nominal GDP. South Africa comes in second, even though its GDP per capita is roughly five times that of Nigeria.

It’s Nigeria’s abundant commodity resources that make it so big. But it’s Nigeria’s government that keeps it from getting bigger, and richer.

“Nigeria has never been a particularly business-friendly place,” says David Bruckmeier, a sub-Saharan business intelligence analyst at London-based political risk firm AKE Group. “Outright hostile action against major foreign investors is rare, but bureaucracy, pervasive corruption, an unfavorable tax system and disputes with investors hurt investment,” he says.

Nigeria: Lights Out

Nigeria’s GDP contracted 13.8% in the first quarter, wiping out last year’s economic gains.

The only country to do that of late is Venezuela. And like Venezuela, Nigeria has also dealt with blackouts in the power grid—six of them this year.

“Electricity price controls are a big problem,” says Benedict Craven, a Nigeria analyst for the EIU. “The private sector is given little incentive to invest.”

According to USAID, the main U.S. government international aid organization, Nigeria has the potential to generate over 12,000 megawatts of electricity daily. On most days, it generates around 4,000 megawatts.

A March 25 documentary by the BBC, Africa Eye, said half of Nigeria’s population has no access to electricity and those that do face daily power cuts that can last for hours.

This is the kind of stuff that happens in Venezuela, a country facing U.S. sanctions, three years of economic depression and a government with dwindling support. Unlike Venezuela, Nigeria is the eighth-largest recipient of international aid. And the second largest in Africa.

Nigeria has Africa’s largest gas reserves, some 190 trillion cubic feet. Yet for all of this great oil and gas wealth, the country’s electrical grid is a charade.

“Perhaps most worryingly of all, the damage being done by a range of investor disputes where basic property and contractual rights are being violated seems to be on the increase,” says Shanker Singham, CEO of The Competere Group, a legal and trade advisory firm in London. “The erosion of Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law is highly worrying, both from a political and an economic perspective,” Singham says.

The most notable disputes are with South Africa telecom MTN Group, an energy project with Process & Industrial Development (P&ID), and a hydroelectric contract