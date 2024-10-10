Football fans mourn as Greece defender George Baldock dies at 31

George Baldock, a 31-year-old Greek defender, was found dead on Wednesday evening in a swimming pool at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, sending shock waves across the football world.

Baldock was born in England and played for Sheffield United stalwart in the Premier League.

“We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss,” his family said in a statement.

News of Baldock’s death dominated social media with the top-flight Super League and clubs sending condolences even before Panathinaikos posted their own statement.

Even fans from clubs hostile to Panathinaikos expressed grief at the loss of a genuinely well-liked player, AFP reported.

State TV ERT reported that Baldock was “at the bottom of the pool” and that a bottle of vodka was found at the scene.

ANA said Baldock’s wife, who is abroad, alerted the owner of the residence after unsuccessfully trying to reach the player on the phone.

As police cars and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, several Panathinaikos players gathered outside the building and a coroner was called.

A first examination did not reveal signs of foul play, ERT said Thursday, adding that the player had been dead for about five hours when he was found. The home also showed no evidence of forced entry.

Baldock joined Panathinaikos in May after a seven-year spell with Sheffield United, relegated from the English Premier League to the Championship last season.

Of Greek origin through his father, he was called up by the Greek national team in 2022 by then-manager Gus Poyet.

He had 12 caps, but had not been selected for the team’s Nations League match against England at Wembley on Thursday because of injury, ERT said.

The Greek federation called Baldock “one of our own” and has requested that Greece’s players wear black armbands for the game.

Baldock had featured for Panathinaikos in a 0-0 draw with Olympiacos in a Greek Super League match on Sunday where he played for 75 minutes.

Both the Greece team’s official website and his club’s social media sites on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook, were blackened in tribute to the player.

Manchester United’s England international defender Harry Maguire, a former Sheffield United player, posted “RIP” and a heartbreak emoji alongside an image of Baldock on Instagram.

Sheffield United changed their homepage to a black and white photo of their former player with the words: “RIP George Baldock.”

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” said the club.

Northampton, where Baldock had a loan spell in 2011, wrote on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former loanee George Baldock at the tragically young age of 31.”

Baldock’s boyhood club MK Dons said they were “deeply devastated and saddened to learn about the shocking news”.

“George started his career at Stadium MK, where he worked his way through the youth ranks and made his senior career debut at the Club before reaching the heights of the Premier League in later years.

“You will always be one of our own, George.”

The Football Association in England wrote on X: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of George Baldock at the age of 31. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with George’s family, friends and team-mates at club and country.”

Baldock was nicknamed “Furious George” by Sheffield United fans in tribute to his uncompromising style.

“I just love winning. I hate losing and I even hate drawing,” he told local media.

