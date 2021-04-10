By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed his readiness to resuscitate all farm settlements in the state, just as he assured farmers of his government’s support in turning the state to food basket of the region.

The General Manager, Osun State Agricultural Development Corporation, (OSSADEC) Mr. Oyewole Adebayo disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

According to him, the government has been passionate about improving agricultural productivity in the state, hence its decision to vote huge amounts of money to lend the farmers in order to boost their productivity.

Adebayo stressed further that the present government is working assiduously towards turning the state into an agric hub, and is doing all within its capacity to sustain the tempo.

He said the government, through the OSSADEC, has commenced giving grants to the farmers who are interested in getting same, adding that the grant ranging from N50, 000 to N250, 000 is available to all farmers.

The OSSADEC boss commended the incumbent administration for creating a conducive environment for farmers in the state, saying the government would not relent in working towards the development of farmers across the state.