First Bank of Nigeria has announced that it will host a virtual SME Business Clinic to provide insightful information on how SMEs can better manage the financial activities of their businesses.

The clinic which is scheduled to hold via Microsoft Teams by 11 am on Thursday, 7 May 2020 is entitled: “Developing a budget to keep your business afloat” and will be discussed by leading SME experts in the country; Abayomi Adewumi, Founder/Director at Global Leadership Institute and Ojiugo Ajunwa, CoFounder at Ritetrac.

Speaking on the event, Mr Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank said “the roles SMEs play in Nigeria are instrumental to the growth of our economy, especially in this very sensitive time, where many countries across the world are exploring alternative avenues to sustain the viability of their economy. The FirstBank SME clinic has been instrumental to having SMEs better informed on how to manage their businesses and we encourage SMEs to join us in the forthcoming clinic as it promises to be enriching and impactful to their business.

In line with its resolve to support SMEs with essential skills and information to stay ahead in managing their businesses, FirstBank has held three SME clinics in the course of the year. These clinics were held in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and had over 150 SMEs in attendance.