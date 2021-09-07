Adebayo Obajemu

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), recently disclosed that it was awarded the ‘Best SME Bank in Africa’ and ‘Best SME Bank in Nigeria’ at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards.

According to the bank, it had won the ‘Best SME Bank in Africa’ award for the second time due to the digitisation of its lending process to SMEs with its FCMB Quickloans platform.

Through FCMB Quickloans platform, the bank has disbursed over N100bn in loans to entrepreneurs and processed over 25,000 digital loans, hitting N9bn in a month in the third quarter of 2021