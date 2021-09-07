Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a CFA® Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, with main focus in Corporate Finance activities. She was also involved in audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions. She joined FCMB in year 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.
Edun

 

Adebayo Obajemu

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), recently disclosed that it was awarded the ‘Best SME Bank in Africa’ and ‘Best SME Bank in Nigeria’ at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards.

According to the bank, it had won the ‘Best SME Bank in Africa’ award for the second time due to the digitisation of its lending process to SMEs with its FCMB Quickloans platform.

Through FCMB Quickloans platform, the bank has disbursed over N100bn in loans to entrepreneurs and processed over 25,000 digital loans, hitting N9bn in a month in the third quarter of 2021

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here