Adebayo Obajemu

First Bank of Nigeria Limited at the 2021 award organized by the Global Banking and Finance magazine got 3 awards which include: Retail Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria, Most Innovative Retail Banking App in Nigeria and Best CSR Bank in Nigeria

In a statement, the bank said the awards were in recognition of the role the bank had played in deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria and advancing the digital banking eco-system.

Commenting on the awards, CEO of FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said, “We are proud to be recognised with these awards, which speak to the investments we have made over the past years in bolstering our electronic platforms for our customers, enhancing financial inclusion through agent banking as well as empowering our communities in the education space especially by bridging the digital divide through e-learning initiative.