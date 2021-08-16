Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it has appealed a Federal High Court ruling that awarded the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT), to the Rivers State Government.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt recently ruled that Rivers State should be responsible for receiving Value Added Tax and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state, not the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The FIRS which disclosed the decision to appeal the judgement in a statement by its Director, Communications and Liaison Department of the FIRS Mr Abdullahi Ahmad, in Abuja on Sunday, said it also sought an injunction, pending appeal, and a Stay of Execution of the said judgmen

“This is to inform the general public that the FIRS has lodged an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Judicial Division, delivered by Hon. Justice Stephen Pam, in SUIT NO. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020-Attorney General of Rivers State v. Federal Inland Revenue Service & Another,” the statement said.

“We have also sought an injunction, pending appeal, and a Stay of Execution of the said judgment.

“As the decision is being appealed and in view of the pending applications for injunction and stay of execution which the FIRS has filed in court against the judgement, members of the public are advised to continue complying with their Value Added Tax obligations.”

The agency urged the general public to continue to comply until the matter is resolved by the appellate courts, in order to avoid accruing the consequent penalties and interest for non-compliance.