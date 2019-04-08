Fire service successfully puts out Imo Airport fire

Imo State fire service has successfully put out fire outbreak at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State.

Facebook user Owell Chukwu had shared a picture revealing thich flames over what appeared to be the arrival hall of the airport, with a few passengers seen scampering to safety.

An airport said the fire began at about 2pm and lasted almost an hour.

“It happened at the arrival department of the airport,” said the cource, “but Fire Service offcials arrived early enough to prevent loss of life, even though some equipment were damaged.”

© 2019, Obinna Ezugwu. All rights reserved.