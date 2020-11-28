Fidelity Bank Plc has notified investors, the general public, and other relevant stakeholders of the commencement of its 2020 Annual Financial Statement audit.

The bank announced this in a notification by its bank’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“This is to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) and the general public that the audit of Fidelity Bank Plc’s (the Bank) 2020 Annual Financial statements has commenced in line with the Bank’s corporate governance practice,” the notice read.

The bank noted that the trading window of its shares would be closed to all insiders from December 1, 2020, until 24 hours after the release of the bank’s audited statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The notice said upon the completion of the audit, the financial statements would be forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria for approval, and subsequently published in accordance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Rule Book and other relevant laws.

The bank thus, expects to publish its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, on or before March 31, 2021.