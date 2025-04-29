FG Witnesses to Testify Behind Screen in Terrorism Trial Against Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal High Court in Abuja has approved a request by the Federal Government for its witnesses to testify behind a protective screen in the terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Justice James Omotosho granted the order on Tuesday while ruling on an ex-parte application brought before the court by the prosecution counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN. The senior lawyer argued that due to the nature of the charges—primarily terrorism and national security concerns—the identities of the prosecution witnesses must be protected from public exposure.

Awomolo told the court that the witnesses were security personnel and intelligence operatives whose safety could be jeopardized if their identities were made public. “The charges before this honourable court are grave and border on terrorism, with implications for national security. It is imperative that the identities of our witnesses be protected to ensure their safety and continued service to the nation,” he submitted.

According to him, the use of a screen during testimony would enable the witnesses to testify without being seen by members of the public, media, and even the defendant, although the defense team would retain the right to cross-examine them.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, a former Attorney-General of the Federation, did not oppose the application. However, he urged the prosecution to show reciprocal understanding and cooperation when the defense brings Kanu’s bail application before the court.

“We raise no objection to the request, in the interest of a fair trial,” Agabi said. “But we hope the Federal Government will reciprocate this gesture when it comes to considering our client’s application for bail, which we believe is justified.”

Following the court’s ruling, the prosecution formally opened its case against Kanu, calling its first witness, identified only by the pseudonym “PWAAA.” The witness, testifying behind a screen, was shielded from both the public and the press in line with the court’s ruling.

Though details of the testimony were not made public, sources within the courtroom hinted that PWAAA provided background intelligence on IPOB’s operational structure and the security implications of its activities, which the government has repeatedly linked to violent attacks and separatist agitation in the South-East.

Kanu, who was re-arrested in 2021 after fleeing Nigeria in 2017 while on bail, has been held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and is facing multiple counts, including terrorism, incitement, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The proceedings mark a renewed phase in the Federal Government’s efforts to secure a conviction in a case that has drawn global attention and raised complex questions about national unity, freedom of speech, and human rights in Nigeria.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter to a later date for the continuation of trial.