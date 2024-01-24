Connect with us

FG targets 77 percent IGR increase – Edun
FG targets 77 percent IGR increase – Edun

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ogun agro cargo airport will boost Nigeria's economy - Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has said that the Federal Government is targeting a 77 percent increase in internally generated revenue.

According to The Punch, Edun stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of the 2024 Strategic Management Retreat of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

According to the minister, taxes play an integral role in the government’s quest to strengthen revenue, which will help bridge the infrastructure gap and build social safety nets that will take off the citizens.

He applauded the management of the FIRS for its commitment to meeting its set revenue target.

“It is commendable that the FIRS is holding this retreat at the beginning of the year to rub minds on how to increase government revenue. We are projecting a 77 per cent increase in IGR. Our revenue as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product is low, below 10 per cent. It should be much higher.

“The government needs so much to spend on infrastructure and social services. The idea is to shift from expensive debts to domestic revenue mobilisation”, he said

